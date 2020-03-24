Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $20.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,934,005 shares of company stock worth $9,432,613. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

