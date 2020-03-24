Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $72.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.53 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $75.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $315.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.29 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.02 million, with estimates ranging from $308.85 million to $327.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE CLDT opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.63%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

