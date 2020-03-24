Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,371. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

