Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 127,540 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $863.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.