Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

