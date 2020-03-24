Analysts Expect Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Supervielle.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.