Analysts Expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will report $37.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $36.71 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $39.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $176.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.40 million to $177.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KVH Industries.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $621,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.