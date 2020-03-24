Analysts Expect MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 411.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $347.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $30.23.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

