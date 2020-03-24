Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $547.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.11 million to $567.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $468.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.