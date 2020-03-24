Analysts Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Announce ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneConnect Financial Technology an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFT. Goldman Sachs Group cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

