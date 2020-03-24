Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 142,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

