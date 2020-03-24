Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

