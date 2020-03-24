Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $45.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $45.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $40.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $186.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.30 million to $192.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.25 million, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

