Analysts Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce $161.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.43 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $664.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.53 million to $682.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.81 million, with estimates ranging from $669.70 million to $724.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

