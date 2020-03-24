Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 24th (ADP, AGCO, BC8, CACI, CAR, DE, EEFT, F, GD, GDS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 24th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $176.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €490.00 ($569.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $232.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $380.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 91 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $440.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

