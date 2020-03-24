Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 24th (BN, BURL, BWAY, EL, EYE, GM, LB, LULU, MLND, NESN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 24th:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €71.00 ($82.56) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 105 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $312.00 to $246.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

