Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intertek Group (ITRK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intertek Group (LON: ITRK) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Intertek Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Intertek Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – Intertek Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/2/2020 – Intertek Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98).

2/21/2020 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/13/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,189 ($55.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,354.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,480.25. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Intertek Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

