Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SP Plus (SP)

3/20/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – SP Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – SP Plus is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ SP opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

