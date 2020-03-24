Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

3/23/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – State Street had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/2/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

STT opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

