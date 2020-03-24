Analysts Set $12.50 Target Price for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 44.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

REZI stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

