Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) recently:

3/23/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

2/28/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/28/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

1/24/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after buying an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

