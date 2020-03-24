Analyzing Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.09 $693.07 million $4.67 0.67 CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.41 $476.61 million $0.25 6.68

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEMIG. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMIG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 14.14% 22.93% 10.75% CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30%

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMIG beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.