Analyzing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & Livongo Health (OTCMKTS:LVGO)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24% Livongo Health -32.34% -53.73% -17.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.23 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Livongo Health $170.20 million 12.71 -$55.37 million ($1.01) -22.67

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Livongo Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infinite Group and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $42.30, suggesting a potential upside of 84.72%. Given Livongo Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

