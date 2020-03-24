Analyzing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 10.51 $20.48 million $0.73 97.55 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.36 $117.22 million $2.93 5.06

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Wingstop pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.26% -10.13% 13.66% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.82% 37.48% 5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wingstop and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 10 3 0 2.23

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $103.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 195.20%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Wingstop on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

