Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $1,316,293.50 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,647,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96.

On Friday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,563,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43.

Anaplan stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 4,759,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,322,000 after buying an additional 292,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 150,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $81,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after buying an additional 952,927 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

