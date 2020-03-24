Andrea Gisle Joosen Purchases 500 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 500 shares of James Hardie Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$20.12 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of A$10,060.00 ($7,134.75).

ASX JHX traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting A$16.87 ($11.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$27.19. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of A$15.45 ($10.96) and a one year high of A$33.42 ($23.70). The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

