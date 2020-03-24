Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.04040458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037556 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010987 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Coinone, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Binance DEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.