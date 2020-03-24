ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 588,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697,808. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

