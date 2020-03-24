ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $47,126.38

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $47,126.38 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

