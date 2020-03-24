Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $14.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.16. 473,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,867. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

