Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,290 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $88,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $16.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.20. 889,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.34. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

