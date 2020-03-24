Apex Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. Apex has a total market cap of $757,627.15 and $30,714.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apex has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026022 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

