APIS (APIS) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, APIS has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. APIS has a market cap of $2.97 million and $242,458.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007185 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

