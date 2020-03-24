APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $928.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,857 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

