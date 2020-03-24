Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,323% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of ARI traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 7,590,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,170. The company has a market capitalization of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

