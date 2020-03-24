Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.37 million and $672,049.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005841 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.