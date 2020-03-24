Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Purchases $58,973.15 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APO stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 5,971,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

