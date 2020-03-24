Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.63.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

