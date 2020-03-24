Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded up $18.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,707,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average is $269.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $981.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.