Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,019 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

