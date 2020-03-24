Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

