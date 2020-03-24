Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average is $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.63.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.