Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $208,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $16.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. 46,578,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.85. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.