Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

AAPL traded up $22.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.60. 71,589,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,749,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.95. The company has a market cap of $1,078.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

