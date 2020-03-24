Aprea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APRE) Lock-Up Period To End on March 31st

Aprea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APRE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 31st. Aprea Therapeutics had issued 5,666,667 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Aprea Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

