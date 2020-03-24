Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,036. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.