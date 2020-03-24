Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $70.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.