Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

