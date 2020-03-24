Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

