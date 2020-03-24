AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 487,924 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PACCAR worth $62,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.